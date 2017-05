A woman looks at jewellery in a gold shop at Hamdan street in Abu Dhabi April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Ben Job

SINGAPORE Gold dropped 1 percent to a session low of $1,460.49 an ounce on Tuesday as holdings on SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, plunged to their lowest since 2009.

Daily outflows from exchange-traded funds highlighted investors' lack of confidence in the precious metal after prices sank to around $1,321 on April 16, their lowest in more than two years, in a brutal sell-off that stunned investors.

(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)