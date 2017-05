SINGAPORE, April 29 U.S. gold futures rose more than 1 percent to a session high of $1,469.70 an ounce on Monday, aided by physical buying even though prices had rebounded from multi-year lows.

Premiums for gold bars have jumped to multi-year highs in Asia because of strong demand from the physical market, which has led to a shortage in gold bars, coins, nuggets and other products.

(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr and Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)