HOUSTON, June 20 Gasoline strengthened on Wednesday in the Los Angeles spot market due to a smaller-than-expected increase in West Coast inventory last week, traders said.

June-delivery CARBOB gasoline rose 3 cents to 11 cents a gallon under July NYMEX RBOB gasoline after the U.S. Energy Information Administration said gasoline stockpiles rose 361,000 barrels to 27.44 million last week.

June CARBOB in the San Francisco Bay market was 2 cents weaker than the L.A. price.

July CARBOB in the L.A. market sold at 8 cents and 7 cents under August NYMEX RBOB.

Gasoline in the Portland market finished at 20 cents under July RBOB.

June CARB diesel in Los Angeles was offered at 4.25 cents over July NYMEX heating oil. In the Bay, CARB diesel was offered at 1.5 cents over NYMEX heating oil.

EPA diesel was 2 cents under CARB diesel in L.A.

Jet fuel finished at 6.75 cents over NYMEX heating oil in L.A.

Portland diesel was offered at 7 cents a gallon over July NYMEX heating oil.

CARBOB and CARB diesel get their names from the California Air Resources Board, which mandates their formulas. CARBOB is a gasoline meant for use with ethanol. CARB diesel is intended to reduce pollution in California's major metropolitan areas.

Outside California's cities, ultra-low sulfur diesel as authorized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is used. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)