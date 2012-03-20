HOUSTON, March 20 The restart of a San Francisco
Bay refinery pulled gasoline down in Californian spot markets on
Tuesday, traders said.
Tesoro Corp's 166,000-barrels-per-day, bay-area
refinery in Martinez, California is close to completing a
restart after a two-month overhaul, according to sources
familiar with refinery operations.
The restart sent March-delivery CARBOB gasoline in the San
Francisco spot market down 16 cents to an 11-cent-a-gallon
discount under NYMEX April RBOB gasoline.
Tuesday was one of the rare times the Bay market outpaced
that of Los Angeles. Normally, the Bay trades at a differential
to L.A.
Los Angeles March CARBOB finished at a 9-cent discount to
NYMEX April RBOB.
April-delivery CARBOB sold in Los Angeles down to a 4.5-cent
discount under May NYMEX RBOB gasoline. May CARBOB was offered
at a 3-cent discount to June NYMEX RBOB in L.A.
In the Portland, Oregon market, gasoline was offered 2.5
cents higher at a 10-cent premium on NYMEX RBOB gasoline.
April-delivery CARB diesel, made to cut pollution in
California's cities, was offered a penny lower at 12.5 cents a
gallon over April NYMEX heating oil.
San Francisco Bay April CARB diesel was priced between 2
cents and 3 cents under L.A.
EPA-grade diesel, used outside Californian cities, was even
to CARB diesel in L.A.
April jet fuel in Los Angeles sold at 13.75 cents over May
NYMEX heating oil.
Diesel in Portland traded down 1 cent at 23 cents a gallon
over NYMEX heating oil.