NEW YORK May 4 Gasoline fell 12 cents on Friday in the Los Angeles spot market on expectations BP Plc's 225,000-barrels-per-day Cherry Point refinery in Ferndale, Washington will restart by mid-May, ending a fire-related shutdown that began on Feb. 17.

A BP spokesman declined to discuss refinery operations.

May-delivery CARBOB sold at 27 cents a gallon on top of June NYMEX RBOB gasoline in the Los Angeles market, down from the last trade on Thursday at 39 cents a gallon over the NYMEX.

Traders said a drop of 7 cents per gallon in underlying NYMEX refined products prices like that seen on Friday normally dries up trade on the West Coast.

CARBOB trade began with a contract for delivery in the second half of May at 28 cents a gallon over June NYMEX RBOB, traders said.

The price of contracts for delivery any time in the month began falling after that trade.

A deeper plunge was not seen because four California refineries are performing planned maintenance.

The premium for May CARBOB in the San Francisco Bay market retreated 4 cents to a 6-cent premium over L.A. CARBOB.

June CARBOB in L.A. sold at 16.5 cents a gallon over July NYMEX RBOB, down 3.5 cents.

Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon market stayed unchanged at a 34-cent premium on June NYMEX RBOB.

Diesel held steady in Los Angeles with CARB diesel, mandated by California regulators to reduce pollution in the state's major metropolitan areas, trading unchanged at 11 cents over NYMEX June heating oil.

Jet fuel was also steady in a bid-offer spread of 7 cents/8 cents over NYMEX heating oil.

Diesel in the Portland market was steady at 24 cents over NYMEX heating oil.