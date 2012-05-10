HOUSTON May 9 Gasoline climbed higher on Wednesday in West Coast spot markets as a restarting refinery reported a malfunction and the U.S. government said regional gasoline inventories fell last week.

In the Portland, Oregon, market, May-delivery gasoline climbed 13 cents to trade at 63 cents a gallon over June NYMEX RBOB gasoline, while in the San Francisco Bay market May CARBOB gasoline climbed 6 cents to match the Portland premium.

Gasoline in the Los Angeles market trailed Portland and the Bay, finishing a penny higher at 48 cents over June RBOB.

The gain in the northern West Coast spot markets came after BP Plc's 225,000 barrel per day (bpd) reported a process unit upset to federal and state regulators.

BP began restarting the refinery over the weekend following a three-month shutdown following a February fire on the refinery's central crude distillation unit.

June CARBOB gasoline in the Los Angeles market rose as high as high as 7 cents to 29 cents a gallon over July NYMEX RBOB futures.

Also contributing to gasoline's gain was the U.S. Energy Information Administration's report, issued on Wednesday, which said the West Coast's stockpile of gasoline fell last week by 2.125 million barrels to 26.134 million barrels.

Diesels were also down, EIA said, by 426,000 barrels at at 11.129 million barrels.

May CARB diesel, which is mandated by the California Air Resources Board for use in California's major cities to reduce pollution, fell 1.5 cents to 9.5 cents a gallon on top of June NYMEX heating oil.

May EPA gasoline, which meets federal environmental standards and is used outside California's cities, was in a bid-offer spread of 6 cents/9 cents over June heating oil.

May jet fuel rose 0.25 cent to sell at 8 cents over NYMEX June heating oil in L.A.

Portland diesel rose 1 cent to finish at 27 cents over NYMEX heating oil.