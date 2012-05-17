HOUSTON May 17 Gasoline differentials fell
further on Thursday as BP Plc's 225,000-barrel-per-day (bpd)
Cherry Point, Washington, refinery continued its return to
production after being shut for three months.
May-delivery CARBOB gasoline slid 2 cents to a 23-cent
premium per gallon over June NYMEX RBOB gasoline in the Los
Angeles spot market.
CARBOB gasoline in the San Francisco Bay market sold at an
8-cent discount to L.A. on the return of Tesoro Corp's
166,000 bpd Martinez, California, refinery to full production
following an overhaul.
June CARBOB also sold in L.A. at 23 cents over July NYMEX
RBOB.
Gasoline in the Portland market traded at 51.5 cents over
June NYMEX RBOB.
CARB diesel gained a half-cent at 7 cents over June NYMEX
heating oil in L.A. Bay CARB diesel was in a bid-offer spread at
5.5 cents/9.5 cents over June heating oil.
Ultra-low sulfur diesel in Portland finished at 33 cents a
gallon over NYMEX heating oil.
CARBOB and CARB diesel get their name from the California
Air Resources Board, which mandates their formulas. CARBOB is a
gasoline meant for use with ethanol and CARB diesel is intended
to reduce pollution in California's major metropolitan areas.
Outside of California's cities, ultra-low sulfur diesel as
authorized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is used.