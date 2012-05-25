HOUSTON May 25 Gasoline premiums were steady on
Friday in West Coast spot markets, where few traders could be
found on the eve of the three-day Memorial Day holiday, which
starts the U.S. summer driving season.
In the Portland, Oregon, market, gasoline rose 2 cents a
gallon to sell at 86 cents a gallon on top of NYMEX RBOB
gasoline.
Portland gasoline shot up during the week on rumored
problems with BP Plc's 225,000 barrel per day (bpd) Cherry
Point, Washington, refinery, which is restarting after a
three-month shutdown for repairs from a February fire.
Sources familiar with refinery operations have said the
refinery still expects to return to normal operations by the end
of May and has only had routine challenges in balancing
production levels among restarting units after a plant-wide
shutdown.
Diesel in Portland was up 3 cents at 23 cents a gallon over
NYMEX heating oil.
In the Los Angeles spot market, June CARBOB gasoline
finished at 26.5 cents a gallon over July NYMEX RBOB gasoline,
up 1.5 cents.
San Francisco Bay market June CARBOB was bid 7 cents higher
at 34 cents a gallon over July NYMEX RBOB gasoline.
Traders said gasoline was being moved from the L.A. and the
Bay to the Pacific Northwest due to tight supply in Washington
state.
L.A. June CARB diesel was in a bid-offer spread at 6 cents/8
cents over July NYMEX heating oil, a gain of 0.5 cent. Bay CARB
diesel was again even with the L.A. price.
L.A. jet fuel remained at 8 cents a gallon over NYMEX
heating oil.
CARBOB and CARB diesel get their name from the California
Air Resources Board, which mandates their formulas. CARBOB is a
gasoline meant for use with ethanol. CARB diesel is intended to
reduce pollution in California's major metropolitan areas.
Outside of California's cities, ultra-low sulfur diesel as
authorized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is used.