HOUSTON, June 12 Gasoline rose in the Los Angeles spot market on Tuesday, one day after a small fire at Exxon Mobil Corp.'s 149,500 barrel per day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Torrance, California, traders said.
June-delivery CARBOB gasoline rose 0.5 cent to 6 cents a gallon over July NYMEX RBOB gasoline. In the San Francisco Bay market, gasoline held at 4 cents a gallon under July NYMEX RBOB gasoline, traders said.
Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market retreated 3 cents to a 9-cent discount under July NYMEX RBOB.
CARB diesel in the L.A. market rose 0.5 cent to a 5-cent premium on July NYMEX heating oil.
EPA diesel was at 4.5 cents over NYMEX heating oil.
Jet fuel in Los Angeles remained in a bid-offer spread at 8 cents/9 cents over July NYMEX heating oil.
CARBOB and CARB diesel get their names from the California Air Resources Board, which mandates their formulas. CARBOB is a gasoline meant for use with ethanol. CARB diesel is intended to reduce pollution in California's major metropolitan areas.
Outside California's cities, ultra-low sulfur diesel as authorized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is used.
