HOUSTON, June 14 Gasoline continued sliding on
Thursday in the Los Angeles spot market as supply was seen
increasing across the West Coast, traders said.
June-delivery CARBOB gasoline in Los Angeles fell 1 cent to
8 cents a gallon under July NYMEX RBOB gasoline.
June CARB diesel in L.A. was unchanged from Wednesday at 4
cents a gallon on top of July NYMEX heating oil. In the Bay,
CARB diesel sold at 7.5 cents a gallon over July heating oil.
Jet fuel in L.A. sold down 0.5 cent at 8 cents a gallon over
July heating oil.
In the Portland, Oregon, market, diesel was steady in a
bid-offer spread of 8 cents/9 cents over July heating oil.
Gasoline in the Portland market sold a 17-cent-a-gallon
discount to July NYMEX heating oil.
CARBOB and CARB diesel get their names from the California
Air Resources Board, which mandates their formulas. CARBOB is a
gasoline meant for use with ethanol. CARB diesel is intended to
reduce pollution in California's major metropolitan areas.
Outside California's cities, ultra-low sulfur diesel as
authorized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is used.
