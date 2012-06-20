HOUSTON, June 19 Gasoline in the Los Angeles
market weakened on market expectations that a U.S. government
report due on Wednesday will show an increase in West Coast
inventory, traders said.
June-delivery CARBOB gasoline retreated a penny on Tuesday
to 14 cents a gallon under July NYMEX RBOB gasoline, traders
said. CARBOB in the San Francisco Bay market was priced at a
1-cent discount to the L.A. price.
In the Portland, Oregon, market, gasoline retreated 4 cents
to a 21-cent discount under July RBOB.
CARB diesel was down 0.75 cent at a 3.75-cent premium over
July NYMEX heating oil in the Los Angeles market. EPA diesel in
L.A. was discounted 2 cents from CARB diesel.
Jet fuel in Los Angeles was offered 0.5 cent higher at 7.5
cents over July heating oil.
In Portland, diesel was up 0.5 cent at 6 cents a gallon over
July NYMEX heating oil.
CARBOB and CARB diesel get their names from the California
Air Resources Board, which mandates their formulas. CARBOB is a
gasoline meant for use with ethanol. CARB diesel is intended to
reduce pollution in California's major metropolitan areas.
Outside California's cities, ultra-low sulfur diesel as
authorized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is used.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Ed Davies)