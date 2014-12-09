By Rory Carroll
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 8 California gasoline's
differential in the Los Angeles wholesale market fell on Monday
in thin trading as the market remained well supplied.
Los Angeles market, December-delivery CARBOB gasoline traded
for 7 cents a gallon under January RBOB gasoline futures on the
New York Mercantile, down 4 cents from Friday's close.
Plummeting Brent crude oil prices, which hit a five-year low
on Monday, kept West Coast traders glued to their screens but
did not actually affect the differential, market sources said.
In the San Francisco Bay market, December-delivery CARBOB
gasoline closed at 14 cents a gallon under NYMEX RBOB.
CARBOB gasoline is mandated by the California Air Resources
Board (CARB) for use in the state and meets more stringent
anti-pollution standards than gasoline mandated by the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency for use in other parts of the
country. CARBOB and EPA gasoline are made to blend with ethanol.
December-delivery EPA gasoline in the Portland, Oregon,
market closed at 18 cents a gallon under January NYMEX RBOB on
Monday.
As with gasoline, a state-specific ultra-low sulfur diesel
is required by CARB, with a formula more stringent than U.S. EPA
diesel standards.
L.A. December CARB diesel closed at 11 cents a gallon under
January NYMEX heating oil futures on Monday.
Bay-market December CARB diesel also closed 9 cent a gallon
under January NYMEX heating oil.
December-delivery EPA diesel settled at 7 cents a gallon
under January NYMEX heating oil in the Portland, Oregon, market.
Jet fuel in the L.A. market settled at 8 cents a gallon
under January NYMEX heating oil in light trading, traders said.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Ken Wills)