By Rory Carroll
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 20 Los Angeles wholesale
gasoline differentials rose on Friday as traders and refineries
bought product in a market hampered by two oil refinery outages.
March-delivery CARBOB gasoline in Los Angeles rose 7 cents
to settle at 28 cents a gallon over April RBOB futures on the
New York Mercantile Exchange in active trading, sources said.
Two large California refineries - Exxon Mobile Corp.'s
155,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Torrance, California,
and Tesoro Corp's 166,000-bpd plant in Martinez,
California - are not producing new fuel at the moment, the
former because of an explosion on Wednesday and the latter
because of a week-long work stoppage. The two plants combine to
produce about 17 percent of the state's gasoline.
In the San Francisco market, March-delivery CARBOB settled
at a 7 cent premium to April RBOB futures on NYMEX, unchanged
from Thursday's close.
CARBOB gasoline is mandated by the California Air Resources
Board (CARB) for use in the state and as with diesel, meets more
stringent anti-pollution standards than gasoline in other parts
of the country as required by the EPA. CARBOB is made to blend
with ethanol.
February-delivery EPA gasoline in the Portland, Oregon,
market settled 16.5 cents a gallon over March NYMEX RBOB on
Friday, up half a cent from Thursday's close.
As with gasoline, a state-specific ultra low sulfur diesel
(ULSD) is also required by CARB, with a more stringent formula
than U.S. Environmental Protection Agency diesel standards.
March-delivery L.A. CARB diesel settled at 2 cents a gallon
over March heating oil futures, down 2.5 cents from Thursday's
price while March-delivery S.F. CARB diesel settled at 17 cents
over futures, up 6.5 cents from the previous day's close.
February-delivery Portland EPA diesel ended Thursday at a
2-cent premium over March NYMEX heating oil, down 2 cents from
Thursday's close.
Two deals for L.A. jet fuel were done for 16 and 24 cents a
gallon under futures, traders said.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Ken Wills)