SAN FRANCISCO, March 9 Wholesale gasoline prices in the Los Angeles market started the week on a quiet note, falling slightly in thin trading amid a break in shipment scheduling, market sources said.

March-delivery Los Angeles CARBOB gasoline shed a penny to 27.5 cents a gallon over April RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) with no deals reported.

April-delivery L.A. CARBOB gasoline fell 3 cents to 16 cents a gallon over May RBOB futures on NYMEX.

March-delivery San Francisco CARBOB gasoline rose 5 cents to 31 cents over RBOB futures on NYMEX, traders said.

CARBOB gasoline is mandated by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) for use in the state and meets more stringent anti-pollution standards than gasoline in other parts of the country as required by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. CARBOB is made to blend with ethanol.

March-delivery EPA gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market was at a 4-cent premium over April NYMEX RBOB, down 3 cents from Friday's price.

As with gasoline, a California-specific ultra low sulfur diesel (ULSD) is also required by CARB with a more stringent formula than EPA diesel standards.

One deal for March-delivery L.A. CARB diesel was done for 7 cents under April heating oil futures on NYMEX while March-delivery S.F. diesel was even with futures, sources said.

Portland EPA diesel for March delivery was 2.5 cents above April NYMEX heating oil, traders said.

L.A. jet fuel was bid 5 cents under and offered 3 cents under April NYMEX heating oil futures with no deals reported, sources said. (Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Ken Wills)