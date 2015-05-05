By Rory Carroll
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO May 4 Wholesale gasoline
differentials in the Los Angeles market fell on Monday amid weak
demand from refineries, traders said.
May-delivery Los Angeles CARBOB gasoline traded twice for 39
cents and 34.5 cents a gallon over June RBOB futures on the New
York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) on Monday, down 13 cents from
Friday's price.
June-delivery L.A. CARBOB also traded twice for 19 cents and
17 cents a gallon over July RBOB futures, traders said.
May-delivery San Francisco CARBOB gasoline was seen 25.5
cents a gallon over June RBOB futures, traders said.
CARBOB gasoline is mandated by the California Air Resources
Board (CARB) for use in the state and meets more stringent
anti-pollution standards than gasoline in other parts of the
country as required by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
CARBOB is made to blend with ethanol.
May-delivery EPA gasoline in the Portland, Oregon market was
seen 27 cents a gallon over June NYMEX RBOB futures on Monday,
traders said, down 5 cents from Friday's price.
As with gasoline, a California-specific ultra low sulfur
diesel (ULSD) is also required by CARB with a more stringent
formula than EPA diesel standards.
May-delivery L.A. diesel half a cent a gallon over June
heating oil futures while May-delivery S.F. CARB diesel was 11.5
cents a gallon over futures, traders said.
Portland EPA diesel for May delivery was 16 cents a gallon
over June NYMEX heating oil, traders said.
One deal for May-delivery L.A. jet fuel was done for 3.75
cents a gallon over June NYMEX heating oil futures, traders
said.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Ken Wills)