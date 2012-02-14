HOUSTON Feb 14 Los Angeles market unleaded gasoline jumped 10 cents a gallon on the slower than expected restart of a Los Angeles-area refinery, traders said on Tuesday.

February-delivery unleaded ethanol-blend CARBOB gasoline finished at 31-cent-a-gallon premium on top of March NYMEX RBOB gasoline in the Los Angeles market.

Traders said news that Valero Energy Corp's 78,000 barrel per day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery was restarting a crude distillation and coker unit first came as surprise following the nearly month-long shutdown of the refinery for overhaul of those units alone.

Tesoro Corp's 166,000 barrel per day (bpd) Martinez, California, refinery was also said to be delaying completion of a planned crude unit overhaul, though the company has declined to disclose the length of the planned work.

ConocoPhillips 120,200 barrel per day (bpd) Rodeo, California, refinery reported an upset to California pollution regulators on Monday. A spokeswoman for the Contra Costa County Hazardous Materials office said few details about the incident were available, but it was considered minor.

A Conoco spokesman declined to discuss operations at the Rodeo refinery, but did say the refinery was not performing maintenance.

California gasoline markets are already tight due to the transition between winter-blend and summer-blend gasoline currently underway. Summer-blend gasoline is made to produce less vapor and thus prevent smog formation.

March CARBOB gasoline sold in L.A. up 7 cents at 19 cents a gallon over April NYMEX RBOB.

In the San Francisco Bay market, February CARBOB followed L.A., trading at a 5-cent discount to the southern California price.

April-delivery, Los Angeles-market CARBOB traded at 6.75 and 7 cents over May NYMEX RBOB.

Distillates also strengthened with February CARB diesel rising 1.75 cents to finish at a 2.75-cent premium on NYMEX March heating oil. In the Bay, February CARB diesel sold at an 0.25-cent discount to March heating oil.

EPA-grade, ultra-low sulfur diesel gained 3 cents to finish a 1-cent discount to NYMEX RBOB.

February jet fuel rose 1.25 cents to trade at 4 cents over NYMEX heating oil in L.A. March jet fuel traded at 5.5 cents over April heating oil.

Gasoline also climbed in the Pacific Northwest market. Gasoline sold in Portland, Oregon at a 7-cent discount to NYMEX RBOB. It was also said to have traded at a 5-cent discount.

Diesel in Portland was bid at 3 cents over NYMEX heating oil.