HOUSTON Feb 16 The differential for February, unleaded, ethanol-blend CARBOB gasoline fell 9 cents on Thursday in the Los Angeles market as refiner buying eased, traders said, finishing at a 28-cent premium on March NYMEX RBOB gasoline.

March L.A. CARBOB retreated 8.5 cents to finish at 13 cents on top of April NYMEX RBOB.

February San Francisco CARBOB, which trades at a differential to L.A., was more widely discounted from the southern California price at 6 cents under.

February CARB diesel remained strong, rising a half-cent, to 5 cents over March NYMEX heating oil.

Jet fuel was steady at 4.5 cents over March heating oil.

Unleaded gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market, rose 3.5 cents to sell at 8.5 cents over NYMEX RBOB. Diesel in Portland was again bid at 6 cents over NYMEX heating oil. (Reporting By Erwin Seba; Editing by Himani Sarkar)