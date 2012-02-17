Feb 17 Los Angeles-market gasoline climbed on Friday due to a fire at a Utah refinery and the speed of a restart at a Los Angeles refinery, traders said.

February unleaded, ethanol-blend CARBOB gasoline rose 5.5 cents to finish at 33.5 cents a gallon over March NYMEX RBOB gasoline.

Tesoro Corp's 57,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Salt Lake City refinery shut its crude distillation unit on Friday following an early morning fire, traders said.

No injuries were reported due to the blaze and the affected equipment was shut, a company spokeswoman said.

Prices for gasoline in the Phoenix, Arizona, market traded at 3 cents over the Los Angeles price due to the blaze. Like refineries in Los Angeles, Salt Lake City refineries send fuel into Arizona.

Valero Energy Corp said on Friday it had restarted the crude distillation unit and delayed coking unit at its 78,000-bpd Los Angeles-area refinery in Wilmington, California. All other units were still shut, Valero said.

That news was a disappointment to California gasoline traders who were expecting a quicker return by the refinery to supplying gasoline, which is tight due to the mandated transition from winter-blend to summer-blend gasoline ahead of the summer driving season.

In the San Francisco Bay market, CARBOB continued to be discounted by 6 cents a gallon from the L.A. price.

CARB diesel was unchanged in Los Angeles, finishing at 4.5 cents a gallon over March NYMEX heating oil. In the Bay, February CARB diesel was a penny under the L.A. price.

Jet fuel in L.A. was unchanged at an offer of 4.5 cents over March NYMEX heating oil.

In the Portland, Oregon, market, gasoline slid 1.5 cents to finish at 7 cents a gallon over March RBOB. Diesel finished at an offer of 9 cents over NYMEX heating oil.