HOUSTON Feb 21 West Coast refined products climbed across the board due to the idled BP Plc 225,000 barrel per day (bpd) Cherry Point, Washington, refinery, traders said.

March unleaded ethanol-blend CARBOB gasoline finished at 42.5 cents a gallon over April NYMEX RBOB gasoline in the Los Angeles market, a gain of 20.5 cents from Friday's finish.

March CARBOB in the San Francisco Bay market was discounted 5 cents from the L.A. price.

In the Portland, Oregon, market, most directly affected by the Cherry Point refinery outage, gasoline climbed 20 cents to sell at 25 cents a gallon over NYMEX RBOB.

March CARB diesel in L.A. gained 5.5 cents to trade at 10 cents over April. CARB diesel in the Bay market was even with L.A.

Portland diesel was bid at 15 cents a gallon over NYMEX heating oil.

Jet fuel in L.A. also sold at 10 cents over NYMEX heating oil.