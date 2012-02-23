HOUSTON Feb 22 Gasoline premiums retreated in the Los Angeles spot market on Wednesday while Pacific Northwest values were steady as traders attempted to sort the impact of refinery shutdowns and restarts.

Dominating trading was loss of production from the idled BP Plc 225,000 barrel per day (bpd) Cherry Point, Washington, refinery, which drove up prices on Tuesday.

Traders swapped rumors of a 10-day to 30-day shutdown of the refinery, where the crude distillation unit has been shut for five days. A full return to minimal production would take at least another five days.

Also affecting the market was a process unit restart at Tesoro Corp's 120,000 bpd Anacortes, Washington, refinery. The unit shut on Tuesday due to a computer malfunction.

In the Los Angeles market, Valero Energy Corp was restarting its 78,000 bpd Wilmington, Calfornia, refinery while Chevron Corp's 273,000 bpd El Segundo, California, refinery was engaged in planned flaring on what traders said appeared to be a restart after maintenance.

March unleaded, ethanol-blend CARBOB sold at 31 cents a gallon on top of April NYMEX RBOB gasoline in Los Angeles.

In the San Francisco Bay, CARBOB sold between 5 cents and 6 cents under the L.A. price.

In the Portland, Oregon, market, gasoline was steady at 25 cents a gallon over April NYMEX RBOB.