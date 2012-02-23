HOUSTON Feb 22 Gasoline premiums
retreated in the Los Angeles spot market on Wednesday while
Pacific Northwest values were steady as traders attempted to
sort the impact of refinery shutdowns and restarts.
Dominating trading was loss of production from the idled BP
Plc 225,000 barrel per day (bpd) Cherry Point,
Washington, refinery, which drove up prices on Tuesday.
Traders swapped rumors of a 10-day to 30-day shutdown of the
refinery, where the crude distillation unit has been shut for
five days. A full return to minimal production would take at
least another five days.
Also affecting the market was a process unit restart at
Tesoro Corp's 120,000 bpd Anacortes, Washington,
refinery. The unit shut on Tuesday due to a computer
malfunction.
In the Los Angeles market, Valero Energy Corp was
restarting its 78,000 bpd Wilmington, Calfornia, refinery while
Chevron Corp's 273,000 bpd El Segundo, California,
refinery was engaged in planned flaring on what traders said
appeared to be a restart after maintenance.
March unleaded, ethanol-blend CARBOB sold at 31 cents a
gallon on top of April NYMEX RBOB gasoline in Los Angeles.
In the San Francisco Bay, CARBOB sold between 5 cents and 6
cents under the L.A. price.
In the Portland, Oregon, market, gasoline was steady at 25
cents a gallon over April NYMEX RBOB.