HOUSTON, Feb 23 Gasoline differentials rose in the Los Angeles spot market on Thursday after the U.S. government said West Coast gasoline inventories fell 716,000 barrels last week, traders said. March unleaded, ethanol-blend CARBOB gasoline sold up 3 cents at a 34-cent premium on April NYMEX RBOB gasoline. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said the West Coast finished last week with 30.844 million barrels of gasoline on hand. In the Portland, Oregon market, gasoline retreated 5 cents to a 20-cent premium over April NYMEX RBOB. Traders attributed the Portland decline to a clearer picture of the length of time BP Plc's 225,000 barrel per day (bpd) Cherry Point, Washington, refinery crude distillation unit will be shut for repairs following a Feb 17 fire. Traders said on Thursday the refinery would be out of production for up to six weeks. Also pulling differentials in Portland, was the return of Tesoro Corp's 120,000 bpd Anacortes, Washington, refinery to planned operations after a unit upset on Tuesday. In the San Francisco Bay market, CARBOB was valued at a 5-cent discount to the L.A. price. April L.A. CARBOB sold at a 17-cent premium on May NYMEX RBOB. In L.A., March CARB diesel traded at 11 cents over April NYMEX heating oil. Bay CARB diesel was offered at 12 cents over. L.A. March jet fuel traded at 10.5 cents over heating oil. Portland diesel traded at 17 cents over NYMEX heating oil.