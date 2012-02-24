HOUSTON Feb 24 Gasoline gained in the Los Angeles and Portland markets on Friday due to unplanned cuts in operations at regional refineries, traders said.

March unleaded, ethanol-blend CARBOB gasoline finished up 4 cents at a 38-cent premium to April NYMEX RBOB gasoline. CARBOB climbed as high as 42 cents over.

Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market rose 2 cents to trade at 22 cents over April RBOB.

In the San Francisco Bay market, CARBOB trailed L.A. by 5 cents.

March CARB diesel rose 2 cents to 13 cents a gallon over April NYMEX heating oil. Bay CARB diesel was behind L.A. by 0.5 cent.

EPA ultra-low sulfur diesel sold at a 9-cent premium to NYMEX heating oil in L.A.

Ultra-low sulfur diesel in Portland gained 6 cents to finish at 23 cents over NYMEX heating oil.

Jet fuel in Los Angeles rose 0.5 cent to trade at 11 cents on top of NYMEX heating oil. (Reporting By Erwin Seba; editing by Jim Marshall)