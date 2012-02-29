HOUSTON Feb 28 Prices fell in West Coast refined products spot markets on Tuesday as demand eased, traders said.

March unleaded ethanol-blend CARBOB gasoline dipped 2 cents in the Los Angeles market to a 34-cent premium on April NYMEX RBOB gasoline.

April-delivery L.A. CARBOB retreated 0.5 cent to a 16.5-cent premium on NYMEX RBOB gasoline.

March San Francisco Bay CARBOB gasoline was discounted 5 cents from L.A.

Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market fell to negative, trading at 5.5 cents under NYMEX RBOB.

March CARB diesel rose 1.5 cents to sell at 13.5 cents over April NYMEX heating oil. CARB diesel is designed for use in California's cities. Bay-market CARB diesel sagged a half-cent at 11.5 cents over heating oil.

L.A. EPA diesel gained 1 cent to finish at 10 cents over NYMEX heating oil.

Jet fuel was down 0.5 cent at 11 cents over NYMEX heating oil. (Reporting By Erwin Seba)