HOUSTON Feb 29 Gasoline premiums fell in the Los Angeles spot market on Wednesday due to regional refinery restarts, traders said.

March-delivery CARBOB gasoline fell 14.5 cents to finish at a 19.5-cent-a-gallon premium on April NYMEX RBOB gasoline. San Francisco Bay CARBOB fell between 4 cents and 5 cents under L.A.

Portland, Oregon, market gasoline slid a penny to finish at a 6.5-cent discount under NYMEX April RBOB.

Traders said expected imports from Asia to make up for the loss of production from BP's idled 225,000-barrel-per-day Cherry Point, Washington, refinery also added downward pressure to the market.

The restart and imports carried more weight with traders than a bullish report from the U.S. government that showed a 169,000-barrel drop in West Coast gasoline inventory to 30.68 million barrels last week.

Diesel dipped with March CARB diesel in L.A. running at 13-cent premium, down 0.5 cent, on April heating oil on the NYMEX.

Jet fuel was steady at 11 cents on NYMEX heating oil. (Reporting By Erwin Seba; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)