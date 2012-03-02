HOUSTON, March 1 Gasoline premiums continued a week-long slide in West Coast refined products spot markets on Thursday, falling to less than half of where they stood at the beginning of the week.

March unleaded ethanol-blend CARBOB gasoline finished at a 15-cent a gallon premium on April NYMEX gasoline in the Los Angeles market. CARBOB in the San Francisco Bay spot market was 3 cents under L.A.

April CARBOB in L.A. finished at 9 cents a gallon over May NYMEX RBOB gasoline.

Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market traded at 11 cents on top April NYMEX RBOB.

CARB diesel in Los Angeles finished at 16.5 cents over April NYMEX heating oil. CARB diesel was a penny weaker in San Francisco.

EPA-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was at 12 cents over April NYMEX heating oil.

L.A. jet fuel finished at 12 cents over NYMEX heating oil.

Portland diesel was valued at 21.5 cents over heating oil. (Reporting By Erwin Seba; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)