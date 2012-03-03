HOUSTON, March 2 Gasoline gained a penny in the Los Angeles spot market due to pre-weekend buying on Friday, traders said.

March-delivery unleaded, ethanol-blend CARBOB gasoline finished at 16 cents a gallon over April NYMEX RBOB gasoline, traders said.

April L.A. CARBOB traded at 3 cents under the March price.

March CARBOB in the San Francisco Bay spot market was 4.5 cents under L.A.

Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market widened its discount by 1.5 cents to finish at 12.5 cents below April NYMEX RBOB.

Distillates continued to strengthen on rising demand with CARB diesel finishing at an 18-cent premium on April NYMEX heating oil in L.A.

Bay-market CARB diesel was a penny under L.A.

EPA-grade, ultra-low sulfur diesel sold at 14 cents a gallon on April NYMEX heating oil.

Portland market diesel finished at 20 cents a gallon on top of NYMEX heating oil. (Reporting By Erwin Seba; editing by Carol Bishopric)