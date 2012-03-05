HOUSTON, March 5 The premium for March-delivery CARBOB gasoline jumped 10 cents a gallon in the Los Angeles spot market on Monday as a Washington state refinery was preparing for a 45-day planned overhaul at the same time the third largest West Coast refinery is shut for repairs.

March CARBOB finished at a 26-cent-a-gallon premium on April NYMEX RBOB gasoline, traders said. San Francisco Bay market March CARBOB held at 3 cents under L.A.

ConocoPhillips' 100,000 barrel per day (bpd) Ferndale, Washington, will be shut by the weekend for the start of the overhaul, according to sources familiar with refinery operations.

BP Plc's 225,000 bpd Cherry Point, Washington, refinery remains shut for repairs following a Feb. 17 fire.

April delivery L.A. CARBOB sold at 19 cents a gallon over May RBOB. L.A. May CARBOB finished at 10.5 cents over June RBOB.

Portland, Oregon, market gasoline gained 1.5 cents to a 12-cent discount under NYMEX RBOB.

Diesels gained with March CARB diesel finishing 1.25 cents higher at 19.25 cents a gallon over April NYMEX heating oil.

EPA-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was 3 cents under CARB diesel in L.A.

Diesel in the Portland market rose 1 cent to trade at 20 cents over NYMEX heating oil.

Jet fuel in Los Angeles finished the day at 15 cents a gallon on April NYMEX heating oil.