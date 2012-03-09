HOUSTON, March 9 Gasoline fell in
California spot markets on Friday as demand continued to fade
while supply was seen increasing, traders said.
March-delivery CARBOB gasoline fell 3.5 cents to 13.5 cents
a gallon on top of April NYMEX RBOB gasoline in the Los Angeles
market. CARBOB in San Francisco remained at a 4-cent discount
from L.A.
Portland, Oregon, market gasoline gained 2 cents to a 2-cent
discount under NYMEX RBOB as ConocoPhillips' 100,000 barrel per
day (bpd) Ferndale, Washington, refinery told state regulators
it was scheduled to begin plant-wide shutdown and overhaul on
Friday.
March L.A. CARB diesel, blended for use in California's
cities, gained a half-cent at 19.5 cents over April NYMEX
heating oil. CARB diesel in San Francisco was discounted 2 cents
from L.A.
EPA-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel, used outside of
California's cities, was even with CARB diesel in the L.A.
market.
Jet fuel fell in L.A. by 0.75 cent to 14.75 cents a gallon
over NYMEX heating oil.
Diesel in the Portland market was unchanged at 24 cents over
NYMEX heating oil.