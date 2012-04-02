HOUSTON, April 2 Gasoline rose in West Coast
spot markets on Monday as the NYMEX benchmark increased along
with the regional differential, traders said.
April-delivery CARBOB gasoline gained 0.5 cent at a
9.5-cents-a-gallon discount to May NYMEX RBOB gasoline, which
rose 7.59 cents to $3.384 a gallon in the Los Angeles market.
May-delivery CARBOB was discounted by 7 cents from June NYMEX
RBOB.
April CARBOB was discounted 12.5 cents from May NYMEX RBOB
in the San Francisco Bay market.
The premium for gasoline in the Portland, Oregon market
shrank by 2 cents to 3 cents over May NYMEX RBOB.
April-delivery CARB diesel, designed by California
regulators to reduce pollution in the state's major metropolitan
areas, fell 1 cent in a bid-offer spread at 15/16 cents over May
NYMEX heating oil, which rose 7.95 cents to $3.2488 a gallon.
EPA grade diesel, which is used outside California's cities,
was discounted between 4 cents and 3 cents from CARB diesel.
Jet fuel was down 2 cents at 15.5 cents/16.5 cents over May
NYMEX heating oil.
Diesel in Portland was 5 cents stronger at a 35-cent offer
premium on top of NYMEX heating oil.