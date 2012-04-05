REFILE-Russia's Lavrov calls for talks to ease Qatar stand-off
MOSCOW, June 10 Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told Qatar on Saturday of its concern over Arab nations cutting ties with the Gulf state and called for talks to solve the crisis.
HOUSTON, April 5 Gasoline differentials gained 3 cents in California spot markets on Thursday as buyers sought to prepare for the long Easter holiday weekend, traders said.
April-delivery CARBOB finished at a 9-cent discount to May NYMEX RBOB gasoline in L.A. In the San Francisco Bay market CARBOB was discounted by 2 cents from the L.A. price.
Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market rose 1.5 cents to a 2.5-cent discount under NYMEX RBOB gasoline.
April-delivery CARB diesel, designed by California regulators to reduce pollution in the state's major metropolitan areas, fell 4.5 cents to 8.5 cents over May NYMEX heating oil as demand was off for diesel in L.A.
EPA-grade diesel, which is used outside California's cities, was 3 cents under CARB diesel in L.A.
Jet fuel in L.A. was down a penny at a 14.5-cent premium on May NYMEX heating oil.
Diesel in Portland rose 3 cents to 43 cents over NYMEX heating oil.
MOSCOW, June 10 Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told Qatar on Saturday of its concern over Arab nations cutting ties with the Gulf state and called for talks to solve the crisis.
BERLIN, June 10 Germany is teaming up with California to cooperate on tackling climate change following the U.S. government's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement.