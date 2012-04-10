HOUSTON, April 10 Gasoline weakened in
California spot markets on Tuesday as demand eased, traders
said.
April-delivery CARBOB gasoline sold in Los Angeles at a
4.5-cent discount to May NYMEX RBOB gasoline, down 1.5 cents
from Monday's finish, which was driven by expectations Chevron
Corp's 273,000 barrel per day (bpd) L.A. refinery will
start an overhaul in about 2 weeks.
Traders said the upcoming work at the Chevron refinery
appeared to be weighing the price for CARBOB in May.
Dealers said demand from a tight Arizona market, which is
supplied in part by Los Angeles refineries, also appeared to be
down.
April CARBOB in the San Francisco market continued to sell
at a 3-cent discount to L.A.
May-delivery CARBOB in L.A. was in a bid-offer spread of 3.5
cents/1.5 cents under June NYMEX RBOB, on tighter supply
expectations along with higher demand as the region moves into
the summer driving season.
Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market was in bid-offer
spread of 3 cents/1 cent under NYMEX RBOB.
April CARB diesel was weaker by a half-cent at an 11.5-cent
premium on May NYMEX heating oil. CARB diesel was a half-cent
under the L.A. price in the Bay market.
Jet fuel was again offered at 15 cents a gallon over NYMEX
heating oil.
Diesel in the Portland market was steady at 43 cents over
NYMEX heating oil.