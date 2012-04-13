HOUSTON, April 13 Gasoline rocketed upward in the San Francisco Bay spot market on Friday after a small fire at ConocoPhillips' 120,200 barrel per day (bpd) Rodeo, California, refinery in the San Francisco Bay area, traders said.

April-delivery CARBOB in the Bay market sold at a 5.5-cent per-gallon premium to May NYMEX RBOB gasoline, up 11.5 cents from Thursday, when it sold at a 6-cent discount to RBOB.

Conoco said the fire broke out in a sulfur unit at the refinery and was quickly extinguished. Refinery operations were normal following the fire, a company spokesman said.

CARBOB in the Los Angeles spot market traded 1 cent higher at a 3-cent discount to May NYMEX RBOB.

April-delivery CARB diesel, mandated by state pollution regulators to reduce pollution in California's major metropolitan areas, was offered in Los Angeles at 10 cents over May NYMEX heating oil.

CARB diesel in the Bay market was bid at an 8-cent premium to May NYMEX heating oil.

Jet fuel traded in Los Angeles at 8 cents over NYMEX heating oil.