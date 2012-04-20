HOUSTON, April 20 April-delivery gasoline was steady in the Los Angeles spot market on Friday as BP Plc's Los Angeles-area refinery returned to normal operations with the return of a crude distillation unit and an coking unit from a planned overhaul, traders said. April CARBOB gasoline finished in L.A. at 3.5 cents a gallon over May NYMEX RBOB gasoline. BP returned a crude distillation unit and a coking unit to full capacity this week at its 253,000 barrel per day (bpd) Carson, California, refinery after a planned turnaround, according to sources familiar with refinery operations. A BP spokesman declined to discuss refinery operations. May-delivery CARBOB in L.A. gained 2 cents to sell at 7 cents over June RBOB gasoline. May CARBOB sold at even to L.A. in the San Francisco Bay market. May becomes the front-month contract for CARBOB early next week. ConocoPhillips told California pollution regulators that it planned flaring at its 139,000 bpd Los Angeles-area refinery in Wilmington, California between Saturday and Tuesday . The notice filed with the South Coast Air Quality Management District didn't say which unit or units might be responsible for the flaring. Planned flaring at a refinery is often a result of the planned shutdown of a unit for overhaul. June-delivery CARBOB traded at 3 cents over July RBOB in L.A. Prompt-delivery gasoline sold at a 6-cent premium to May NYMEX RBOB in the Portland, Oregon, market. April CARB diesel in the Los Angeles market was offered at 7 cents on top of May NYMEX heating oil. In the Bay market, CARB diesel was 5 cents over L.A. May CARB diesel in L.A. was offered at 7.5 cents over June NYMEX heating oil. April EPA diesel was offered at 2 cents under CARB diesel in L.A. CARB diesel is mandated by California pollution regulators for use in California's largest metropolitan areas to reduce pollution. EPA diesel conforms to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency standards and is used outside California's cities. Prompt diesel in Portland retreated a penny to sell at 21 cents over May NYMEX heating oil. Jet fuel in Los Angeles for both April and May sold at a 5.5-cent premium over May and June NYMEX heating oil, respectively.