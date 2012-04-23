HOUSTON, April 23 Gasoline gained 1.5 cents on Monday in the Los Angeles spot market as ConocoPhillips 139,000 barrel per day (bpd) Los Angeles Refinery was performing planned work.

May-delivery CARBOB gasoline finished at 8.5 cents a gallon over June NYMEX RBOB gasoline in the Los Angeles market.

June L.A. CARBOB sold at 5 cents over July NYMEX RBOB on Monday.

San Francisco Bay market CARBOB for May delivery traded at 2 cents over L.A. CARBOB.

Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market finished at 5.5 cents a gallon over June NYMEX RBOB.

Conoco's 100,000 bpd Ferndale, Washington, refinery was back in production after a planned six-week plantwide overhaul.

Diesel in the Portland market retreated 4 cents to finish at 17 cents a gallon over June NYMEX heating oil.

CARB diesel, mandated by California pollution regulators to reduce pollution in California's major cities, sold in Los Angeles at 8.5 cents a gallon over NYMEX heating oil.

EPA diesel, which complies with standards set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and is used outside of California cities, sold at a 2.5-cent discount to L.A. CARB diesel.

L.A. May jet fuel traded at 6 cents a gallon over June NYMEX heating oil.