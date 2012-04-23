HOUSTON, April 23 Gasoline gained 1.5 cents on
Monday in the Los Angeles spot market as ConocoPhillips
139,000 barrel per day (bpd) Los Angeles Refinery was performing
planned work.
May-delivery CARBOB gasoline finished at 8.5 cents a gallon
over June NYMEX RBOB gasoline in the Los Angeles market.
June L.A. CARBOB sold at 5 cents over July NYMEX RBOB on
Monday.
San Francisco Bay market CARBOB for May delivery traded at 2
cents over L.A. CARBOB.
Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market finished at 5.5
cents a gallon over June NYMEX RBOB.
Conoco's 100,000 bpd Ferndale, Washington, refinery was back
in production after a planned six-week plantwide overhaul.
Diesel in the Portland market retreated 4 cents to finish at
17 cents a gallon over June NYMEX heating oil.
CARB diesel, mandated by California pollution regulators to
reduce pollution in California's major cities, sold in Los
Angeles at 8.5 cents a gallon over NYMEX heating oil.
EPA diesel, which complies with standards set by the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency and is used outside of
California cities, sold at a 2.5-cent discount to L.A. CARB
diesel.
L.A. May jet fuel traded at 6 cents a gallon over June NYMEX
heating oil.