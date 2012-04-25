HOUSTON, April 25 Gasoline fell 3 cents in the Los Angeles spot market on Wednesday due to lower refiner demand, traders said.

May-delivery CARBOB gasoline sold at 11 cents a gallon over June NYMEX RBOB gasoline, traders said.

May CARBOB was valued in the San Francisco Bay market between 2 cents and 3 cents over the L.A. price.

June CARBOB in L.A. was 2 cents stronger at 8.5 cents over July NYMEX RBOB gasoline.

Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon market rose 2.5 cents to trade at 9 cents over NYMEX RBOB.

May CARB diesel, mandated by California pollution regulators to reduce pollution in California's major cities, again finished in L.A. at 8.5 cents a gallon over June NYMEX heating oil.

Jet fuel in Los Angeles gained 0.5 cent to finish at 7.25 cents over June NYMEX heating oil.

Diesel in the Portland, Oregon market sold even with Tuesday's finish at 21 cents over NYMEX heating oil.