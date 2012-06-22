Qatar's Al Jazeera TV says it has come under cyber attack
DUBAI, June 8 Pan-Arab satellite network Al Jazeera said on Thursday it had come under a large scale cyber attack.
HOUSTON, June 21 June-delivery gasoline fell by a penny in the Los Angeles spot market on Thursday as demand fell off because the contract is near expiration, traders said.
June CARBOB gasoline was offered at 12 cents per gallon under July NYMEX RBOB gasoline. June CARBOB remained at a 2-cent discount to NYMEX RBOB.
July-delivery CARBOB in L.A. gained 7 cents to a 1-cent discount under August NYMEX RBOB gasoline. Bay July CARBOB was trading at 4 cents under NYMEX RBOB.
Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market was at an offer of 15 cents under NYMEX RBOB gasoline, up 2 cents.
CARB diesel for July delivery was in a bid offer spread of 4 cents/5 cents over August NYMEX heating oil. Bay CARB diesel sold at 2 cents over.
In L.A., EPA diesel was at 1 cent over NYMEX heating oil.
July jet fuel was up a penny at 7.5 cents over NYMEX heating oil.
Diesel in Portland rose 4.5 cents to 9.5 cents per gallon over NYMEX heating oil. (Reporting By Erwin Seba; editing by Chris Lewis)
NEW YORK, June 8 Oil prices rebounded slightly on Thursday from Wednesday's deep sell-off, in part because of a slowdown in U.S. production, after an unexpected surge in U.S. inventories and the return of more Nigerian crude caused the market to fall to one-month lows.