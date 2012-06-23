HOUSTON, June 22 Gasoline rose in the Los
Angeles spot market on Friday due to continuing work at Exxon
Mobil Corp's 149,500 barrel per day (bpd) Los
Angeles-area refinery in Torrance, California, traders said.
While the Exxon refinery's planned work on a coking unit,
sulfur plant and hydrotreater was known in the market, a notice
the refinery filed on Friday for planned flaring into July
signalled the work was not nearing its end as the market had
expected, traders said.
July-delivery CARBOB gasoline finished at 5 cents a gallon
over August NYMEX RBOB gasoline, a gain of 6 cents from
Thursday's finish.
CARBOB in the San Francisco Bay market sold at 2 cents a
gallon over August NYMEX RBOB.
Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market was seen between 5
cents and 10 cents over August RBOB.
July CARB diesel sold at 4 cents over NYMEX heating oil in
the L.A. market. San Francisco market CARB diesel was even with
L.A.'s price.
Jet fuel in L.A. sold at 7 cents a gallon over NYMEX heating
oil.