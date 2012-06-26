HOUSTON, June 25 Gasoline in the Los Angeles spot market climbed 10 cents on Monday due to continued worries about tight supply, traders said.

July-delivery CARBOB gasoline rose 10 cents to sell at 15 cents a gallon over August NYMEX RBOB gasoline in Los Angeles.

July CARBOB in the San Francisco Bay market sold at even to the L.A. price.

In the Portland, Oregon, market, gasoline traded at a 5 cent discount to August NYMEX RBOB.

Diesels strengthened, with July CARB diesel 1 cent stronger at 5 cents over August NYMEX heating oil in Los Angeles, while EPA diesel sold at 2 cents under CARB diesel.

Jet fuel in L.A. traded down a penny at 6 cents over NYMEX heating oil.

Portland diesel was bid at 10 cents over NYMEX heating oil.

CARBOB and CARB diesel get their names from the California Air Resources Board, which mandates their formulas. CARBOB is a gasoline meant for use with ethanol. CARB diesel is intended to reduce pollution in California's major metropolitan areas.

Outside California's cities, ultra-low sulfur diesel as authorized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is used. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by John Mair)