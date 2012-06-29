HOUSTON, June 28 Gasoline rebounded in the Los
Angeles spot market on Thursday after Royal Dutch Shell Plc's
San Francisco Bay-area refinery reported a malfunction
to state regulators, traders said.
July-delivery CARBOB in the Los Angeles and San Francisco
Bay markets climbed 3 cents to 8.5 cents a gallon over August
NYMEX RBOB gasoline.
Gasoline in the Portland market rose to 4 cents over NYMEX
RBOB.
Shell said a wet gas compressor at its 156,400 barrel per
day (bpd) Martinez, California, refinery malfunctioned early on
Thursday. The company declined to provide details of the units
involved.
The malfunction also boosted diesel, with CARB diesel
gaining 0.75 cent to 4.5 cents on top of NYMEX August heating
oil in the L.A. market. EPA diesel in L.A. trailed CARB by 2
cents.
Jet fuel in L.A. rose 0.25 cent to 7.25 cents over August
heating oil.
Diesel in the Portland market slid 3 cents to 11 cents a
gallon over NYMEX heating oil.