HOUSTON, Aug 2 California gasoline differentials were steady to slightly higher on Thursday on stable demand, traders said. August-delivery Los Angeles ethanol-blend CARBOB gasoline differentials widened to a bid-offer spread of 9 cents/11.5 cents from Wednesday's 9.5 cents/10.5 cents over September RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, traders said. San Francisco Bay market CARBOB, however, climbed about half a cent per gallon to finish at 4 cents over the L.A. price a day after Chevron Corp reported a compressor tripped offline at its 245,271 barrels-per-day refinery in Richmond, California. L.A. CARB diesel held steady in Wednesday's range, with deals seen done at 5.75, 6.25 and 6.5 cents over September NYMEX heating oil futures. San Francisco CARB diesel differentials climbed 2 cents per gallon to 9.75 cents over. L.A. jet fuel differentials were flat at 6.25 cents over. In the Portland, Oregon, market, gasoline differentials rose by a penny per gallon to 4 cents/6.5 cents over September NYMEX RBOB, while diesel was seen bid at 11.5 cents over September NYMEX heating oil, up about 1.25 cents per gallon.