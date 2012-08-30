HOUSTON Aug 29 Gasoline fell in the Los Angeles spot market after the U.S. government reported a large increase in regional inventory last week, traders said.

September-delivery CARBOB gasoline was down 5 cents at 20 cents a gallon over October NYMEX RBOB gasoline in the L.A. market. Bay market September CARBOB was valued at 2 cents over L.A.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported a 1.2 million-barrel increase in West Coast gasoline stockpiles last week to 27.79 million barrels.

The Bay market is expected to have tighter supply and higher differentials for several months due to the shutdown of the crude distillation unit (CDU) at Chevron Corp's 245,000-bpd Richmond, California, refinery due to damage from an Aug. 6 fire. The crude unit is expected to be shut for up to six months.

October L.A. CARBOB was unchanged with a bid-offer spread of 17 cents/20 cents over October NYMEX heating oil.

CARB diesel gained 1 cent to sell at 30 cents over September NYMEX heating oil in L.A. on a drop in regional supply.

EIA said West Coast distillates fell 127,000 barrels last week to 11.27 million barrels.

In the Bay market, CARB diesel sold at 34 cents over, holding higher than L.A. due to refinery problems and maintenance.

EPA diesel in L.A. was valued at 1 cent under CARB diesel.

Jet fuel in L.A. was 1 cent stronger in a bid-offer spread of 18 cents/20 cents over October NYMEX heating oil.

September gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market sold at 29.5 cents over NYMEX RBOB on expectations of tighter supply for winter-blend gasoline, which must be available for shipment by the middle of the month.

Summer-blend gasoline is made to reduce the release of smog-causing agents in higher atmospheric temperatures.

Diesel in Portland sold at 26.5 cents a gallon over October NYMEX heating oil.