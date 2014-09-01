By Jamie McGeever
| LONDON, Sept 1
LONDON, Sept 1 The European Central Bank has
talked up the chances of launching a bond-buying programme to
ward off deflation and having led markets down that path there
could be a serious adverse reaction if it does not follow
through.
ECB President Mario Draghi pledged on Aug. 7 to use all
necessary means to avoid deflation, including "quantitative
easing" if necessary. He upped the ante at a U.S. Federal
Reserve symposium in Jackson Hole on Aug. 22 by insisting "all
the available instruments" would be used to preserve stability.
Markets needed no more invitation to start pricing in QE, no
matter how difficult it remains for other ECB policymakers to
swallow.
Long-term borrowing rates for euro zone governments from
Germany to the "periphery" in Spain tumbled to new record lows
and the euro currency shed almost 2 percent against the dollar.
Ten-year German bond yields shed 26 basis points
in August, the biggest monthly fall since January, and 30-year
yields lost 31 bp, the biggest loss since May 2012.
Equivalent Spanish yields dropped half a percentage point.
If the ECB does not meet market expectations, government
bond yields could spike in countries like Italy, which is
already back in recession, and fellow high-debtor Spain.
Deutsche Bank estimates bond investors have now factored in
a 50-70 percent probability of some "QE-infinity type" programme
from the ECB.
A Reuters poll last week showed market economists saw a 75
percent chance of a QE programme involving the purchases of
asset-backed securities by March next year, and a 40 percent
chance of a sovereign bond-buying scheme.
"If the economy stays at it is and the ECB does nothing,
there would be some problems on the sovereign front, especially
the periphery," said Luca Jellinek, head of rates strategy at
Credit Agricole in London.
Analysis of other money-printing bouts around the world over
the past six years shows the success of QE in reviving the real
economy pivots on the bond markets cutting credit costs and that
tends to happen before money printing formally gets underway.
This was certainly true of action from the Fed, Bank of
England and Bank of Japan as investors move to price in the
stimulus as soon as it was mooted by policymakers.
The Fed's first two rounds of QE led to "significantly lower
nominal interest rates on Treasuries", according to a Fed paper
from February 2011. Annual U.S. inflation rebounded from a
multi-decade low of 0.6 percent in 2010 to 2 percent now.
Bank of England studies estimate that its 200 billion pounds
of government bond purchases between March 2009 and February
2010 added 0.75-1.5 percentage points to the inflation rate and
increased real gross domestic product by 1.5-2.0 percent.
Although Japan's battle against deflation has been longer
and tougher, the BOJ's renewed QE drive since 2012 has coincided
with a long-awaited rise in inflation.
NO ROOM LEFT?
One of Draghi's problem, however, is that bond yields are
already at historic lows so there is little room for them to
fall further.
This is a central argument behind German and other
policymakers resisting any move to create money.
German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said last week:
"I don't think ECB monetary policy has the instruments to fight
deflation, to be quite frank."
Some investors concur.
"Adding liquidity when risk and liquidity premiums are high
is an effective strategy, but it is not an effective strategy
when they are low," says U.S. hedge fund Bridgewater Associates.
The ECB is unlikely to move further before its last gambit -
a new round of cheap long-term money for banks which it hopes
will be loaned into the real economy - has even taken effect.
But with inflation perilously close to turning into
deflation, the lessons of Japan's lost decade loom large as do
comparisons with Tokyo's stepped up fight against its
decade-long deflation via aggressive monetary and fiscal
stimulus.
Markets are now pricing in something similar in the euro
zone.
Ten-year German borrowing costs fell to a record low 0.86
percent last week, not even 40 basis points above the Japanese
equivalent of around 0.49 percent.
Taking into account inflation expectations and liquidity and
credit risk premia, analysts at RBC Capital Markets found that
"real" German and Japanese yields were even more closely aligned
at -0.64 percent and -0.74 percent, respectively.
"In real terms, Bunds are already very close to JGB levels,
implying an as aggressive monetary stance in the euro area as in
Japan," they wrote in a note to clients.
But the question of whether the ECB will mimic the Bank of
Japan remains very much open.
In April, German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung
reported that ECB models showed 1 trillion euros of asset
purchases spread over a year would boost inflation by anything
from just 0.2 percentage points to 0.8 percentage points.
Back then, German 10-year yields were around 1.6 percent
compared with 0.9 percent now, and Spanish yields were above 3
percent compared with barely above 2 percent now. So the impact
could be even more limited.
Draghi's admission in Jackson Hole that monetary alone can't
revive the economy and that fiscal policy could play a greater
role pointed to the limits of the ECB's power.
(Editing by Mike Peacock)