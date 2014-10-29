PARIS Oct 29 European exchange Euronext said on Wednesday it would launch futures and options for rapeseed oil and rapeseed meal on Nov. 14.

These would come in addition to the existing rapeseed market <0#COM:>, thereby offering a full rapeseed complex.

"The new contracts provide a clear response to the high volatility in the oilseeds sector and offer the industry with a way to hedge their entire purchase and output chain as well as their crushing margin," Euronext said on its website.

The exchange had announced its intention to launch these products in January.

This is Euronext's second attempt to launch a rapeseed oil futures market after weak demand put an end to it only a year following a first launch in 2007. (Reporting by Valerie Parent, writing by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz)