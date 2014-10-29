BRIEF-Jordan's Almehanya Real Estate Investments and Housing Q1 profit rises
PARIS Oct 29 European exchange Euronext will launch futures and options for rapeseed oil and rapeseed meal on Nov. 14, with trading starting with delivery positions for next year's harvest, it said on Wednesday.
These would be in addition to Euronext's existing rapeseed market <0#COM:>, thereby offering a full rapeseed complex.
"The three contract combination covers the entire supply chain, offering a solution to the increased volatility of rapeseed oil and meal pricing," the exchange said in a statement.
Euronext, which had announced in January its intention to launch the Paris-based products, noted the new rapeseed oil and meal contracts would be based on non-genetically modified references.
It is also targeting the biodiesel market as it should allow oil blenders to hedge their exposure to rapeseed oil, which is by far the largest feedstock used in the biofuel.
Delivery months will include September, December, March and June for both oil and meal futures.
The first contract available for trading will be September 2015, Lionel Porte, senior manager commodity derivatives product development at Euronext, told Reuters by telephone.
"We wanted to start with the upcoming season to give people enough time to adapt," he said.
Delivery points for the new rapeseed oil contract will be the ports of Antwerp, Amsterdam, Ghent and Rotterdam, while those for meal will be in Antwerp and Ghent for Belgium, Neuss, Spyck, Mainz and Mannheim in the lower Rhine valley for Germany and Rotterdam for the Netherlands.
It is Euronext's second attempt to launch a rapeseed oil futures market after weak demand put an end to it only a year following a first launch in 2007.
Porte stressed Euronext was now offering a full complex for crush margin hedging and that the market was now more mature and more volatile than it used to be.
"The market was still finding its feet," he said.
For further specifications about Euronext's rapeseed futures and options, click here (Reporting by Valerie Parent and Gus Trompiz, writing by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by David Evans)
