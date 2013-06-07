June 7 (IFR) - A key overnight interest rate went negative
twice last week, in a rare stumble that renewed attention on the
distortions created by the Federal Reserve's asset-buying
stimulus program.
The overnight general collateral repo rate, or GC rate,
effectively determines the interest earned on overnight secured
loans to banks.
A negative rate means lenders pay for the privilege of
loaning money - an unsustainable position that has highlighted
severe dysfunction in the so-called repo market.
The GC rate fell to negative three basis points (bp) last
Wednesday, and dropped two more bp the following day - its first
tumble into negative ground since the 2011 eurozone crisis.
That drop has renewed concerns that the repo market is
clogged, with a shortage of the collateral it needs to function
smoothly.
Using Treasury bills as collateral, banks turn to the
overnight market to borrow short-term funds that finance their
bond holdings and balance that day's books.
By definition the rate is related to the value of T-bills,
which along with the rest of the rates market, are in the midst
of a weeks-long sell-off due to worries that the Fed will begin
tapering its stimulus program.
"Seasoned veterans pay attention when the front-end of the
Treasury curve starts percolating," said Russ Certo, managing
director and head of rates trading at Brean Capital.
"It can remain dormant for a long time. But when it
percolates, it's normally a sign of a lot of pent-up energy in
the marketplace."
The overnight loans in the repo market are the prime market
for short-term investors and generate returns for lenders - many
of which are money market funds - while allowing banks to use
their inventories of collateral to finance their operations.
But the Fed's QE program, in which the government buys up
$45 billion of Treasuries and $40 billion of mortgage-backed
securities (MBS) each month, is distorting that market.
The Fed's asset purchases artificially soak up the pool of
collateral that would make the repo market work smoothly, and
thus end up pushing the overnight rate down.
Several rates traders said they have approached the Fed to
express concerns about the issue, but have been met with a
defensive stance - and little useful feedback.
Publicly, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said that he has
increased his monitoring of market dysfunction at the hands of
QE, indicating on May 22 that he was more concerned about this
kind of financial instability than previously.
But that sort of acknowledgment has not kept pace with
increasing grumbles in the market that QE has created
asset-price bubbles - particularly in stocks - and badly
distorted other sectors of the financial markets.
Bill Gross, the high-profile managing director of Pimco, the
world's largest bond fund, warned in his latest market outlook
this week that the freeze in collateral caused by the Fed's
asset purchases is hurting the economy.
"The ability of private credit markets to deliver oxygen to
the real economy is being hampered, because most new Treasuries
wind up in the dungeon of the Fed's balance sheet," he said.
"Credit expansion in the private economy is restricted by an
expanding Fed balance sheet and the limits on Treasury repo."
COLLATERAL CRUNCH
Data from the Fed itself suggest that the collateral
shortage for banks has become significant since the beginning of
the year.
In total, the Fed's System Open Markets Account (SOMA) -
which serves as a backstop for market liquidity - is now
regularly loaning banks more than $19 billion per day in
Treasury notes to be used as collateral.
Between September 2012 and late January 2013, there were
only four days when that figure exceeded $10 billion.
The problem is that there is too much cash in the market
looking to be put to work - and not enough collateral to satisfy
those trading needs.
If the situation becomes really dire, the Fed could
reintroduce its Term Securities Lending Facility, according to
some analysts. The TSLF was a weekly loan facility introduced in
March of 2008 during the height of the credit crisis to promote
liquidity.
The program offered Treasury securities from the SOMA
account to primary dealers as loans for a one-month term through
competitive price auction, and was subsequently closed in
February 2010 once it was deemed markets were liquid enough.
Others say the change in dynamics may only be temporary, as
the US tax season always brings an onslaught of cash into the
market in the following weeks.
What's more, this year tax receipts came in stronger than
expected, biting into the Treasury's deficit and allowing it to
lop US$200bn off its projected Treasury issuance for 2013.
The Treasury is about to issue $66 billion in three-year,
10-year, and 30-year notes set to settle on June 17, which
should soak up some of the excess cash in the market.
But there is no guarantee the issuance will smooth out the
market imbalance. Other factors at play include a wave of bank
collateral requirements that will hit the market through the
summer under new Dodd-Frank legislation.
"If you want to talk about collateral don't look at what the
Fed is doing, look at what Dodd-Frank is doing," said one
short-term rates trader at a major dealer.
Several hundred buy-side firms will be required to clear
over-the-counter interest rate and credit default swaps starting
on Monday.
Those firms will be required to post cash and high-grade
assets as collateral against those positions - an entirely new
condition that is expected to soak some 700 billion euros in
assets out of the market, according to a study from the
International Organisation of Securities Commissions.
"Generally, the broad trend of increased haircut capital and
margin requirements in the global marketplace is going to create
greater and greater need for high quality collateral," said
Brean Capital's Certo.
International regulators will also impose capital and
liquidity standards on primary dealers to protect against banks'
vulnerability to liquidity shocks, which is expected to create a
further shortfall of 1.8 trillion euros, according to a 2011
Basel study of 209 banks.
FUELING FIRE-SALES
The squeeze on short-term financing hinders a bank's ability
to carry out its normal operations. In the most extreme cases,
it can lead to quick fire sales of assets that can hasten a bank
collapse, as happened to Lehman Brothers and Bear Stearns during
the financial crisis.
Officials have recently acknowledged that this is a concern.
Fed staff released a paper at the beginning of May examining
fire sales in the tri-party repo market as part of ongoing
efforts to secure the market after its role in the 2008 credit
crisis and the collapse of Long Term Capital Management in 1998.
The paper warns that the current efforts being undertaken to
make the market safer "will not mitigate the risk of fire
sales".
And the Treasury Market Practices Group - an industry group
that advises the Treasury - released guidelines for the timely
settlement of repo transactions on May 23, cautioning that a
well-functioning repo market was "critical to the health and
stability of the US financial markets".