Overview
-- U.S. public/private partnership 95 Express Lanes LLC (95
Express Lanes) is issuing senior bonds through a conduit issuer
to design, build, and finance a managed-lanes highway project
south of Washington, D.C.
-- We are assigning our 'BBB-' rating to the debt.
-- We base the stable outlook on our assessment of
construction arrangements, counterparty dependency assessments,
and traffic demand.
Rating Action
On July 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
assigned its preliminary 'BBB-' rating to the approximately $261
million senior-lien revenue bonds due 2034-2040 issued by the
Virginia Small Business Financing Authority on behalf of 95
Express Lanes LLC. The rating is subject to our review of
executable documentation that includes terms represented by 95
Express Lanes LLC and which we included in our rating
conclusion. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The project is a public/private partnership concession from
the Virginia Dept. of Transportation to develop, design,
finance, construct, operate, and maintain the I-95 managed-lanes
project south of Washington, D.C. The concessionaire is 95
Express Lanes LLC, which is owned 90% by the DRIVe USA
Investments LLC fund and 10% by Fluor Enterprises Inc., a wholly
owned subsidiary of Fluor Corp. (A-/Stable/A-2). The DRIVe USA
Investments fund is owned 75% by Australia-based toll-road
operator Transurban Group (not rated). Transurban Finance Co.
Pty Ltd., the financing arm of Transurban Group, is rated
BBB+/Stable/--. Our assessment of Transurban Group's credit
quality is that it does not limit the project rating.
The rating reflects traffic and revenue risk, a construction
program that mitigates risk at the rating level, and a leveraged
financial profile. The project will be part of a regional
network of managed lanes and will consist of about 29 miles of
reversible managed lanes between Stafford County, Va. and the
city of Alexandria, Va. in the median of portions of I-95 and
I-395. The project benefits from a comprehensive agreement with
the Dept. of Transportation that allows it to collect toll
revenue from the managed lanes for about 73 years after
operations begin.
The rating also reflects the assumption that the project
will borrow about $300 million of Transportation Infrastructure
Finance and Innovation Act (TIFIA) debt in 2012-2013 with terms
that are typical of past TIFIA loans. The concession agreement
includes certain protections for the concessionaire if the terms
of the TIFIA loan differ significantly from past loans,
including additional equity commitments from both the project
sponsors and the Virginia Dept. of Transportation if the TIFIA
loan were not to be issued in full. This would reduce the total
amount of debt and would benefit senior lenders. Our forecast of
debt service coverage assumes that TIFIA terms will be similar
to those of many past TIFIA loans, with mandatory interest
payments representing about 25% of total TIFIA debt service in
about 2022-2039.
We believe that a key risk is the uncertainty around initial
traffic and revenue levels when the project begins operations in
about 2015. The sponsors' traffic and revenue forecast, which
was confirmed by an independent review from the lenders' traffic
and revenue advisor Hatch Mott Macdonald, forecasts strong debt
service coverage, even including TIFIA debt service, during the
ramp-up period in 2015-2016 and during the stabilized operating
period thereafter. Our rating is based on our base case, which
shows lower revenue due to several conservative assumptions. We
assume that economic conditions in the first year of operations
(2015) reflect those in 2010, which reduces revenue
significantly. We assume no increase in drivers' value of time
during the forecast. We reduce the annualization factor for
converting average weekday revenue to annual revenue from the
290 figure used by the sponsors' forecast to 270, reducing
sponsor revenues by about 7%.
We assume an extra year of ramp-up. Instead of the sponsors'
assumption that revenue will be reduced 30% below stabilized
forecast levels in 2015 and 10% in 2016, we assume that the
first three years will be reduced 30%, 20% and 10%,
respectively. We assume that leakage due to violations remains
high, at about 5% per year, which is a significant increase from
the sponsors' base case assumption of 2.7% to 3.7% after 2016.
The sponsors and we both assume that leakage will be 6.3% to
6.6% in 2015-2016.
The result of our assumptions is a forecast of toll revenue
that is about 60% to 70% of the sponsors' forecast. We also
assume an increase in operating expenses. Under our base case,
debt service coverage, including mandatory TIFIA payments is
strong in general, averaging 1.8x in 2017-2039. The minimum
coverage under our base case is 1.3x to 1.4x and occurs in about
2017-2019 following ramp-up, and in about 2032-2033 after
principal repayments begin in 2030. Liquidity in the project is
more than sufficient to cover any potential shortfalls that we
foresee during 2015-2016, when we assume that the project will
draw about $12 million of its $35 million ramp-up reserve
account.
The 'BBB-' rating reflects the following credit strengths:
-- The project is in a heavily congested corridor used by
commuters during the weekdays and weekend traffic to a lesser
degree. The project will likely open two years after regional
drivers have been using the I-495 Capital Beltway (495 Express
Lanes) managed lanes, which connect with the project, so many
drivers will be accustomed to using managed lanes;
-- The project serves a region with a large commuter base
extending south of Washington, D.C. The service area is part of
a deep and diverse economy anchored by the federal government
and its agencies, high technology and professional and business
service companies, with high wealth and income levels and
historically strong population growth.
-- We believe the concession agreement is reasonable and
compensates the project for expansion of identified competing
parallel roads and a high number of high-occupancy vehicles
(HOV), which do not pay a toll.
-- Construction is relatively straightforward, consisting
mainly of additional lanes in the median of I-95 and I-395, and
the electronic tolling system. Fluor Corp. is a well-qualified
and experienced contractor. Under the design build contract,
Fluor will complete the project, including the installation and
operations of the electronic tolling system, which is
commercially proven. Fluor also guarantees up to 40% of the
design-build contract costs, in addition to liquidated damages
for late completion and a letter of credit equal to 7.5% of
construction costs.
The project has the following credit risks:
-- As a managed-lanes project, it is exposed to traffic
volume risk if congestion on the free general-purpose lanes does
not generate sufficient demand for the managed lanes. In
addition, the project is exposed to regional economic trends,
including during ramp-up and uncertain long-term traffic and
revenue growth trends.
-- Our base case includes more conservative assumptions that
that of the sponsors, leading to lower revenue and debt service
coverage forecasts;
-- The project's senior-lien principal repayments are
back-loaded and, under the S&P base case, this causes lower debt
service coverage when senior-lien principal begins to be repaid.
Liquidity
The project's liquidity during construction and operations
is satisfactory for the investment-grade rating.
Liquidity during operations will include a debt service
reserve account funded to the greater of 12 months' interest or
nine months' debt service on the senior bonds.
A ramp-up reserve account will be funded with $35 million at
substantial completion (or Dec. 31, 2014, if substantial
completion is delayed beyond that date). After the third
anniversary of substantial completion, if a release test of 1.2x
senior, mandatory, and scheduled TIFIA debt service coverage is
achieved and the TIFIA capitalized interest period has ended,
then most of the reserve may be released. However, the reserve
must retain at least nine months' TIFIA mandatory debt service.
When the ramp-up reserve is released, the project will use a
portion to fund an operating and maintenance reserve account
with the greater of $7.5 million or 25% of the actual operating
expenses of the prior year.
A major maintenance reserve provides significant smoothing
of capital spending by reserving the current year's expenses
plus 80%, 60%, 40%, and 20% of the following four years'
expenses, respectively.
A distribution test of 1.3x, including senior debt service
and mandatory and scheduled TIFIA debt service, provides
additional liquidity if debt service coverage is low.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that the project will
have sufficient liquidity to complete construction and pay debt
service during ramp-up, and that traffic congestion on the
general-purpose lanes will generate sufficient demand for the
managed lanes to provide adequate coverage of senior and TIFIA
debt service. We are unlikely to raise the rating before the
traffic ramp-up period is complete, which our base case assumes
will occur in 2017-2018. Factors that could lead us to lower the
rating include significant construction delays or cost overruns,
which we consider unlikely given the straightforward
construction task, or traffic levels following ramp-up that are
significantly below our base case, which we also consider
unlikely.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Project Finance Construction and Operations Counterparty
Methodology, Dec. 20, 2011
-- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria,
Sept. 18, 2007
Ratings List
New Rating
Virginia Small Business Financing Authority
95 Express Lanes LLC (Obligor)
$261 mil. senior-lien revenue bonds BBB-(prelim)/Stable