SYDNEY, March 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Abel Funding
Pty Ltd and Tasman Funding Inc (collectively Abel Tasman)
asset-backed commercial paper (ABCP) a Short-Term rating of
'F1sf'. Abel Tasman is a partially supported multi-seller ABCP
conduit sponsored by The Royal Bank of Scotland plc (RBS,
'A'/Stable/'F1').
Abel Funding Pty Ltd is structured to issue EUR, GBP and AUD
ABCP and Tasman Funding Inc. is structured to issue US ABCP. The
conduit has a maximum tenor of 185 days to fund the purchase of
eligible assets up to an aggregate programme limit of USD8bn and
as at end-February 2012, had USD3.37bn of ABCP outstanding. The
rating is based on the credit and liquidity support provided by
RBS, the credit quality of the assets funded through the
conduit, the managerial capabilities of RBS and the programme's
legal structure.
RBS (Australia) Pty Ltd serves as the programme manager and
administrator responsible for managing the day-to-day operations
of the conduit. The manager's responsibilities include
negotiating and structuring all asset purchases, monitoring
asset performance, arranging the issuance and payment of ABCP
and transaction-specific credit and liquidity facilities,
entering into hedge agreements and making funding requests under
applicable liquidity and credit agreements, if necessary. Fitch
considers RBS's ability to perform these duties to be in line
with that of market peers.
Currently, a pool of eight multi-seller asset portfolios is
funded through the issuance of Abel Tasman ABCP, all of which
are partially supported by liquidity, thereby creating an
exposure to the performance of the underlying assets for ABCP
note holders. Fitch's analysis therefore considered the amount
of enhancement and structural protection provided for these
specific assets and determined the level of support for the
partially-supported assets to be commensurate with the rating on
the ABCP.
In addition, the programme also benefits from fungible
programme-wide credit enhancement by way of a letter of credit,
sized at a minimum of 8% of the outstanding ABCP that may also
be used to cover losses in excess of the transaction-specific
credit enhancement. Liquidity supports the conduit up to 102% of
the face value of ABCP outstanding and RBS is currently Abel
Tasman's sole liquidity provider.
The rating addresses the likelihood of investors receiving
the full face value of the ABCP on the maturity date, in
accordance with the terms of the transaction documents.