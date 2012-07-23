NEW YORK, July 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded one and affirmed two classes of notes issued by ACAS Business Loan Trust 2006-1 (ACAS BLT 2006-1) as follows:

-- $23,785,013 class B notes upgraded to 'AAsf' from 'BBBsf', Outlook Stable;

-- $72,500,000 class C notes affirmed at 'Bsf', Outlook Stable;

-- $35,500,000 class D notes affirmed at 'CCCsf'; RE 100%.

The upgrade of the class B notes is the result of the increased credit enhancement levels and the improved performance of the notes since Fitch's last review in August 2011. As of the May 2012 payment date, approximately 35.7% of the original class B notes have paid down, driven by loan prepayments and the excess spread used to pay down the Additional Payment Amount (APA).

The affirmations of the class C and D notes are based on the overall improvement of the notes' performance, countered by the growing concentration risks of the portfolio. The current performing portfolio is concentrated in 12 obligors, composed entirely of low-rated second lien loans or subordinated loans, which indicate low recovery prospects upon default. The rating actions reflect these concentration risks, which are expected to increase over the longer term, and subsequently introduce more volatility to the notes' performance.

The Outlooks indicate the notes' stable performance under their current rating stresses and Fitch's expectation that the ratings of the notes will remain stable for the near term. The notes of ACAS BLT 2006-1 benefit from credit enhancement in the form of collateral coverage, note subordination, and the application of excess spread via the APA. Upon the occurrence of a default in the portfolio, the APA feature directs part or all of the excess interest otherwise available to the equity to pay down the senior-most notes in an amount equal to the aggregate balance of defaulted assets in the portfolio. Since Fitch's last rating action the servicer has considered an additional $30 million of loans as defaulted, while approximately $32.3 million of excess spread has been used to pay down the rated notes.

The APA stands at approximately $53.1 million after the May 2012 payment date, compared to $55.4 million in May 2011. The Recovery Estimate (RE) on the class D notes was revised to 100% from 95%. Recovery Ratings are designed to provide a forward-looking estimate of Fitch's expectations of principal recoveries on currently distressed or defaulted structured finance securities rated 'CCCsf' or below. For further details on Recovery Estimates, please see Fitch's reports 'Structured Finance Recovery Estimates for Distressed Securities'. This review was conducted under the framework described in the report 'Global Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOs using the Portfolio Credit Model (PCM) for projecting future default and recovery levels for the underlying portfolio. These default and recovery levels were then utilized in Fitch's cash flow model under various default timing and interest rate stress scenarios, as described in the report 'Global Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in CDOs'.

The class B, class C and class D notes passed modeled scenarios at rating levels above their current ratings. However, the rating actions deviated from the modeling results due to the concentration risks stated above. ACAS BLT 2006-1 is a collateralized debt obligation (CDO) that closed on July 28, 2006 and is managed and serviced by American Capital Strategies, Ltd (ACAS). The transaction's reinvestment period ended in August 2009.

ACAS BLT 2006-1 is secured by a portfolio of middle-market loans. The majority of these loans are not publicly rated, but Fitch establishes model-based credit opinions for the performing loans. Information for the credit opinions was gathered from financial statements provided to Fitch by ACAS. The performing loan portfolio consists of $145.2 million from 12 unique obligors, with the three largest obligors comprising approximately 33.6% of the total portfolio. Fitch considers approximately 20.8% of the portfolio to be rated 'CCC', compared to 48.8% in the last review, while 6.7% is rated 'BB-' and the remaining obligors are rated in the 'B' category.