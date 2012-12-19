Overview
-- Class 8 truck orders have weakened, causing original
equipment manufacturers to reduce their build schedules during
the third and fourth quarters, and volumes are down
significantly in the second half of the year compared with the
first half.
-- The loss of standard position at both Paccar and Navistar
and continued offshore pressure have hurt Accuride Corp.'s
Gunite unit revenue projections.
-- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on Accuride
Corp. to a 'B-' from a 'B'.
-- The outlook is negative, reflecting several factors,
including weakening truck demand, ongoing challenges fixing the
Gunite and Imperial businesses, and decreased liquidity.
Rating Action
On Dec. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered
its corporate credit rating on Evansville, Ind.-based
commercial-vehicle component supplier Accuride Corp. to 'B-'
from 'B'. The outlook is negative. We have also lowered the
issue-level rating on the company's senior secured notes to 'B-'
from 'B'. The recovery rating remains '4', indicating our
expectation for average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a
payment default.
Rationale
The ratings on Accuride reflect Standard & Poor's view that
the company has a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile and
a "vulnerable" business risk profile, according to our criteria.
We think the company continues to make some progress in its
turnaround. But Class 8 truck orders have been weak, causing
original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to reduce their build
schedules during the third and fourth quarters. Volumes are down
significantly in the second half of the year compared with the
first half. The loss of standard position at both Paccar and
Navistar and the continued offshore pressure at Gunite and in
the aftermarket steel wheels business has hurt the company's
revenue projections. Also, we think Navistar, a large customer
of Accuride, has suffered market share losses.
The Brillion unit's monthly order backlog had fallen in
September by about 40%, compared with the average of the July
and August orders. While the business is still profitable, the
falloff has reduced sales and profit expectations for the rest
of the year. Returning the Imperial business to profitability
continues to be a challenge. The company is negotiating with
customers for higher prices or else it may exit those contracts.
Credit metrics continue to deteriorate. We expect leverage
to be 6.5x at the end of 2012 and 6x at the end of 2013.
Moreover, by the end of the 2012, we expect liquidity to be
about $60 million. Under our base assumptions, Accuride will
probably have breakeven free cash flow in 2013. However, given
that soft demand will likely extend into 2013, there is
significant uncertainty surrounding our base case. In the first
quarter, liquidity could dip below $50 million.
At the same time, the company has strengthened its Wheels
business and continues to make progress fixing its Gunite
business. For instance, the company has consolidated its
heavy-duty wheel production at its Henderson and Monterrey
facilities and is now profitable at its London, Ontario,
facility because of better agreements with customers and the
Canadian Auto Workers union. Also, aluminum wheel capacity has
doubled since 2011 and should enable the company to supply
customer needs in this growing segment.
In addition, the company has been implementing LEAN systems
to improve operational and financial efficiencies and is
reducing head count by 14% to adjust to current demand trends.
At its Gunite business, the company has completed 90% of its
operational stabilization plan and 85% of its machining and
assembly investment. Management is consolidating the Elkhart and
Brillion machining facilities into the Rockford facility and is
expected to close at the end of the first quarter of 2013.
Management believes that, based on operational improvements in
manufacturing, distribution and supply chain, the company can
increase EBITDA margins by 10% to 12%. Accuride has good market
share, because it is North America's largest manufacturer of
heavy steel wheels and other commercial-truck components. Still,
its markets are extremely cyclical, and its high fixed-cost base
and capital intensity can lead to large fluctuations in
profitability. Geographic diversity, though, is minimal. The
U.S. market accounts for more than 90% of Accuride's total
revenues, and Canada and Mexico account for nearly all the
remainder. The company plans to expand internationally, which we
expect to be a multiyear process.
The customer base is highly concentrated. The top four
customers accounted for about 54% of 2011 revenues, although
Accuride has longstanding relationships with each of these
customers. We believe any unrecouped increases in commodity
costs, primarily for steel and aluminum (the costs for which
remain volatile) are a further risk. Accuride has agreements
with customers that allow it to pass on higher costs, but these
often have a lag period and can absorb liquidity until
recovered.
We expect commercial-vehicle production in North America to
be flat or slightly negative in 2013. Truck freight tonnage, a
key indicator for truck demand overall, but particularly for
heavy-duty Class 8 trucks, rose 3.7% sequentially in November
after falling 3.7% in October 2012. Year over year, truck
freight tonnage was up 1%. The strength of recovery in
commercial-vehicle demand remains subject to the sustainability
of economic recovery in many markets. Also, although the average
age of the U.S. Class 8 truck fleet remains near historically
high levels, we believe trucking companies could allow their
fleets to age further in this economic cycle if the recovery in
freight tonnage falters. During its third quarter ended Sept.
30, 2012, Accuride's sales decreased 10.6% because of lower
product demand from commercial-truck and aftermarket customers.
Adjusted EBITDA margins for continuing operations were 5%
compared with 8% a year earlier, mainly as a result of reduced
sales and the adverse impact of operational inefficiencies.
Liquidity We believe the company has "adequate" sources of
liquidity to cover its needs next year, even in the event of
unforeseen EBITDA declines.
Our assessment of the company's liquidity incorporates the
following expectations and assumptions:
-- We expect Accuride's sources of liquidity, including cash
and facility availability, to exceed uses by 1.2x or more over
the next 12 to 18 months.
-- Accuride has no financial covenants unless undrawn
availability drops below $10 million or 15% of the facility's
size; it must then maintain a fixed-charge coverage ratio of at
least 1.1x.
-- Because of the company's good conversion of EBITDA to
discretionary cash flow, we believe it could absorb
low-probability, high-impact shocks. As of Sept. 30, 2012,
liquidity sources included $20.3 million in cash, and revolving
facility availability was $59.4 million.
The company has recently increased the commitment under it
asset-based revolving credit facility to $100 million from $75
million, governed by a borrowing-base formula with sublimits of
up to $10 million for swingline loans. The company is permitted
to use the revolving facility for letters of credit up to $25
million. Free cash flow during the first nine months of 2012 was
a negative $37.6 million and somewhat less negative for all of
2012. We believe free operating cash flow will be breakeven in
2013, partly because of lower capital expenditures. We expect
the company to incur capital expenditures of about $65 million
in 2012 to invest primarily in its Gunite business and expand
its aluminum manufacturing capacity in the U.S. and Mexico.
There are no near-term debt maturities and no mandatory
amortization. The revolving credit facility matures in 2014, and
secured notes mature in 2018. Recovery analysis For the full
recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Accuride
Corp., to be published after this report on RatingsDirect.
Outlook Our outlook on Accuride is negative. We assume
commercial-truck demand in North America will fall for the rest
of 2012 and into 2013. We expect free cash flow to be negative
in 2012 given the company's investments to strengthen its Wheels
business and fix the Gunite business. However, we expect free
cash flow to be breakeven in 2013. We could lower our rating if
total cash plus revolving credit availability falls
significantly below $50 million.
If the economy weakens in 2013 and commercial truck demand
continues to decline, or if the company loses a significant
level of business from major customers, free cash flow could
fall below our expectations and further pressure liquidity. For
example, if we believed the company would burn $20 million or
more in cash flow in 2013, we could lower the rating. In
mid-2014 the company begins to face debt maturities. We could
raise the ratings if Accuride reduces leverage--as measured by
debt to EBITDA including our adjustments--to or below 5x and
produces consistent free operating cash flow that increases
total liquidity comfortably above $50 million or more. For
example, if the company were to expand gross margins to 10% or
better, and revenues rose at least 5%, we estimate that leverage
(including our adjustments) could approach 5x or better. In such
a scenario, we could revise our assessment of the financial risk
profile to "aggressive" from highly leveraged, and, under our
criteria, this could support an upgrade of one notch.
The company would also need to refinance its 2014
maturities.
Ratings List
Downgraded; Outlook Negative
To From
Accuride Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating B-/Negative/-- B/Stable/--
Downgraded
To From
Accuride Corp.
Senior Secured B- B
Recovery Rating 4 4