MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 7, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has affirmed its issuer credit ratings on the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) at 'AAA/A-1+'. The outlook is stable.

The ratings on Australian Capital Territory (the ACT) reflect the strong federal-local and regional government (LRG) institutional arrangements in Australia, as well as factors specific to the ACT, including prudent financial management and strong budgetary performance, very high per capita incomes, and a soundly performing economy.

These strengths are offset--as with all Australian states--by the institutional arrangements that can weigh on an LRG's budgetary flexibility and budgetary performance by reducing its revenue flexibility while promoting high (and politically sensitive) social services expenditure responsibilities.

"We consider the ACT's economy to be strong, with very high per capita income," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Kyran Curry. In 2011, the ACT's GSP was A$83,000 per capita, compared with the national average of A$62,400. "The demographic makeup of the ACT reflects the territory's role as the national capital, and features a high-income, but narrow, economic base. We view the territory's dependence on funding from the Commonwealth government as a strength, as it supports a young and well-educated population that contributes to a strong workforce-participation rate," said Mr. Curry.

"With more than 25% of the ACT's economy involved in the government sector, there is a degree of concentration in economic activity; however, we believe that the ACT's long-term growth prospects are steady and note that average incomes are considerably higher than the national average".

The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's expectation that the ACT government will remain committed to its fiscal strategy of maintaining a strong operating performance, including returning the territory's operating balance to surplus by fiscal 2014, and strong balance sheet.

The ratings on the territory could come under pressure if there is an unlikely weakening in the framework of government support in Australia, or in the ACT's financial management and budgetary performance and budgetary flexibility. This could be reflected in the ACT's ratio of nonfinancial public sector net financial liabilities to operating revenues exceeding about 100%-120%. Our expectation is that the territory's net financial liabilities ratio will not exceed its forecast peak of around 80% in 2012, making a lower rating unlikely in the foreseeable future.